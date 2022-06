TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu will miss the rest of the season because of ligament damage in his elbow. The extent of the damage and the precise nature of the surgery required to repair it is still unknown, but general manager Ross Atkins says Ryu will not pitch again in 2022. Ryu is 2-0 with a 5.67 ERA in six starts this season. He is in the third year of a four-year, $80 million contract with Toronto.