Costa Rica going to World Cup, beats New Zealand in playoff

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Costa Rica has completed a 32-nation World Cup lineup by beating New Zealand 1-0 in an intercontinental playoff. Costa Rica relied on its core of veterans. It defended a third-minute goal from Joel Campbell and relied on saves from goalkeeper and captain Keylor Navas. New Zealand created more scoring chances even with 10 men for the last 25 minutes. Two key decisions after video review went against New Zealand. They canceled out a possible equalizing goal by Chris Wood and ensuring a red card for a foul by Kosta Barbarouses. Costa Rica goes into Group E facing Spain, Japan and Germany.