Devers backs Pivetta’s strong start as Red Sox rout A’s 6-1

By DOUG ALDEN

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Rafael Devers hit a three-run homer, Nick Pivetta pitched eight strong innings and the Boston Red Sox beat the slumping Oakland Athletics 6-1. JD Martinez also homered for Boston, which was back at home after going 8-2 on a West Coast road trip that started with a three-game sweep at Oakland. The A’s, who had lost 11 of 12 entering Tuesday, didn’t fare any better in Boston. Oakland had just two hits off Pivetta (6-5) until Stephen Vogt’s solo homer in the eighth broke up the shutout bid. Jared Koenig (0-2) took the loss.