Dodgers’ Buehler has bone spurs removed, unrelated to strain

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler had bone spurs removed from his right elbow in a procedure unrelated to the flexor strain that has sidelined him. Buehler says he had the arthroscopic surgery done Monday. He did it now because it doesn’t affect the rest and rehab timeline for the strain. The right-hander is expected to be out 10 to 12 weeks, which means it could be September before he returns. Buehler says he’s “as confident as you can be” that he’ll be able to pitch again this season.