England slumps to historic loss to Hungary in Nations League

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — England has suffered its worst home defeat since 1928 with a 4-0 loss to Hungary in the Nations League. England was booed by its own fans after a heavy loss to an unheralded Hungary team. It was England’s biggest home loss since being beaten 5-1 by Scotland 94 years ago. European champion Italy was swept aside 5-2 by Germany as Timo Werner scored twice. Belgium’s 1-0 win over Poland in Group 4 was more restrained than its 6-1 thrashing of the same opposition last week. The Netherlands stayed atop the group by beating Wales 3-2.