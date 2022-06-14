Golden Knights hire former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy

W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy has been hired to coach the Vegas Golden Knights a week after being fired by the Boston Bruins. Cassidy becomes the Golden Knights’ third coach. He replaces Peter DeBoer, who was fired after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in its five-year history. Cassidy had a 245-108-46 record and led the Bruins for the playoffs for six straight seasons. He was fired on June 6, a month after the Bruins lost a seven-game first-round series to Carolina.