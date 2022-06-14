Gonsolin earns 8th victory, Dodgers edge Angels 2-0

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tony Gonsolin tossed 6 1/3 strong innings, Mookie Betts hit his 17th home run and the Los Angeles Dodgers held off the Los Angeles Angels 2-0 in their Freeway Series opener. Gonsolin remained undefeated with his National League-leading eighth victory and lowered his ERA to 1.42. He struck out six and walked two. The right-hander has allowed two runs or fewer in all 12 starts this season. Shohei Ohtani singled and doubled for the Angels. Mike Trout singled in the ninth for the Angels’ third hit. They loaded the bases with one out before Craig Kimbrel escaped to earn his 12th save. The Angels have lost 17 of 19 overall.