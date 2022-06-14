Henry insists foot is healthy, open to extension from Titans

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee running back Derrick Henry has let his hair down this offseason, prompting lots of questions about the new ‘do. Not nearly as many as the current state of his right foot. Henry said Tuesday the foot is good and he feels good. A broken right foot cost Henry nine games last season. He returned for the Titans’ playoff loss to Cincinnati and ran for 62 yards. Henry is among the veterans back for the Titans’ mandatory minicamp. Henry says he enjoys working out on his own in the offseason. He also made clear he’s open to an extension, noting it’s always good to get a promotion.