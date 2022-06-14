Lamar Jackson back at practice for start of Ravens’ minicamp

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson is back at practice for the Baltimore Ravens. As expected, the star quarterback was present Tuesday when the Ravens began mandatory minicamp. He’d been absent during voluntary OTAs. Jackson is expected to talk to reporters Thursday. That’s when he’ll surely be asked about his absence from previous practices and his still-uncertain contract situation. Jackson hasn’t signed an extension with Baltimore as he enters his fifth-year option season. General manager Eric DeCosta has said the Ravens were working at Jackson’s pace. There hasn’t been too much drama about it, but a star quarterback’s decision to skip OTAs is always noteworthy.