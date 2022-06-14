Mahle brilliant through 9, Reds beat D-backs 5-3 in 12

By JACK SOMMERS

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Albert Almora Jr. tripled home the go-ahead run in the 12th after Tyler Mahle pitched nine brilliant innings, and the Cincinnati Reds outlasted the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3. Mahle pitched three-hit ball and became the first pitcher since 1900 to not win while throwing nine or more scoreless innings on the road with at least 12 strikeouts and no walks, according to STATS. He threw a career-high 119 pitches. Arizona’s Zach Davies allowed six hits in seven scoreless innings, walked none and struck out seven.