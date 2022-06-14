McIlroy questions competitive desire of players in LIV Golf

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Rory McIlroy says he was wrong about his prediction in February that the Saudi-backed rival golf league was “dead in the water.” He says that’s because he took at face value players like Dustin Johnson who said they were staying on the PGA Tour. McIlroy also described the LIV Golf league as a “pre-Champions Tour” circuit because of the ages of those interested. He says their best days are probably behind them. But he remains curious why younger players like Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed would go over. McIlroy says speaking for himself, at 33 he feels his best days are ahead.