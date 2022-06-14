Mountcastle homers, has 3 hits, Orioles beat Blue Jays 6-5

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle hit a two-run home run, Austin Hays had a solo shot and the Baltimore Orioles held on to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5. Mountcastle went 3 for 5 with a pair of doubles and scored twice. Jordan Lyles allowed five hits and four runs in 5 1/3 innings to win for the first time in four starts as the Orioles snapped a seven-game losing streak against the Blue Jays. Jorge López got the final five outs for his ninth save in 11 chances. Yusei Kikuchi took the loss for the Blue Jays, extending his winless streak to five starts.