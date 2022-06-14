Murray still waiting on long-term contract with Cardinals

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyler Murray whipped passes around the practice field, showed off quickness dancing around cones, shared a few laughs with teammates. Arizona’s quarterback still doesn’t have the long-term contract extension he’s seeking, but was a full-go for one of the Cardinals’ final mandatory offseason workouts. Murray is set to earn $5.5 million this season and $29.7 million next year after his fifth-year option was picked up. He’s looking to the future, thought, seeking a long-term deal in the neighborhood of Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen’s $254 million pact signed last offseason. Progress toward signing it has been slow, leading to a bit of tension in the desert.