NCAA athletes still excel in classroom despite pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NCAA athletes saw their overall four-year Academic Progress Rate increase to 984, a one-point jump from the most recent data publicly released in May 2020. College sports’ largest governing body opted not to release last year’s numbers because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Men’s basketball finished at 968, up two points from 2020, while baseball, football and women’s basketball all remained even with their 2020 averages at 977, 964 and 983.