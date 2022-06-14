New Charger Mack making progress during busy offseason

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — It has been a busy offseason for Khalil Mack since being traded from the Chicago Bears to the Los Angeles Chargers. In addition to becoming familiar with new teammates and getting up to speed on a new defense, the outside linebacker has been rehabbing from last year’s foot surgery. Considering everything that has gone on the past three months, Mack seems pleased with his progress. Mack has spent most of the practices working on the side, but he was participating in the 11-on-11 walkthroughs during the first day of minicamp on Tuesday. He said the rehab process has been smooth so far and that he should be ready for the start of training camp in late July.