Padres star shortstop Tatis Jr can’t swing a bat just yet

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Padres general manager A.J. Preller says Fernando Tatis Jr.’s surgically repaired left wrist hasn’t progressed to the point where the electrifying All-Star shortstop can start swinging a bat. Tatis had a three-month follow-up exam in Arizona on Monday with the doctor who operated on his broken wrist in mid-March. The shortstop has being doing things like taking ground balls, throwing and running. Swinging a bat will begin the last major step his comeback. The 23-year-old reportedly was injured in an offseason motorcycle accident in his native Dominican Republic. The Padres are in a virtual tie with the rival Los Angeles Dodgers atop the NL West.