Pelicans’ Jaxson Hayes sentenced for scuffle with LA police
LOS ANGELES (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes has been sentenced to three years of probation, 450 hours of community service and a year of weekly domestic violence classes. The sentence follows a scuffle with police officers who were responding to a domestic violence call last summer in Los Angeles. Hayes no contest on Feb. 24 to misdemeanor counts of false imprisonment and resisting an officer. The 22-year-old was the eighth overall pick out of Texas in the 2019 NBA draft. He played in 70 games for the Pelicans last season, starting 28. He averaged 9.3 points.
