Schwindel’s eephus pitch attracts Colbert’s attention

CHICAGO (AP) — Frank Schwindel’s eephus pitch last weekend attracted the attention of Stephen Colbert. The Chicago Cubs first baseman made his second pitching appearance of the season during Sunday’s 18-4 loss at Yankee Stadium. The 29-year-old right-hander took the mound with the Cubs trailing by 13 runs in the eighth inning and allowed a homer to Kyle Higashioka on a 35.1 mph pitch — the slowest hit for a homer since Statcast began tracking in 2015. A clip was played during Monday night’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” “I’m no baseball player,” the host said, “and neither apparently is Frank Schwindel.”