Shimabukuro inks another 4 years as US speedskating coach

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

Fresh off the best Olympic showing by the U.S. speedskating team in a dozen years, Ryan Shimabukuro is staying on as coach of the American squad. Shimabukuro posted a picture on his Facebook page showing him signing a new contract at the Utah Olympic Oval in suburban Salt Lake City. The new deal takes him through the next Winter Games at Milan and Cortina, Italy in 2026. Shimabukuro coached a squad the won three medals at the Beijing Games in February, highlighted by Erin Jackson becoming the first Black woman to capture a speedskating gold by winning the 500 meters.