Signs Point to Lightning star returning for Cup Final Game 1

By The Associated Press

Indications are Brayden Point will return for the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at the Colorado Avalanche. Point has missed the past month after injuring his right leg in Game 7 of the first round against Toronto. Coach Jon Cooper says things are trending toward Point playing in this series opener. Point took part in the Lightning’s final full team practice before Game 1 skating like he was never injured. He was Tampa Bay’s leading goal-scorer in each of the past two Cup runs.