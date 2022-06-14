Spence pleads guilty to DWI in 2019 Ferrari crash in Dallas

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas prosecutors say that welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. has pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while intoxicated after crashing his speeding Ferrari in 2019. The Dallas County district attorney’s office said the 32-year-old pleaded guilty and was convicted last week. Prosecutors said that after visiting multiple bars, Spence was speeding when his Ferrari veered over the median and flipped several times in the early morning hours of Oct. 10, 2019. Spence, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle but didn’t sustain any broken bones or fractures and was treated for facial lacerations.