Stanley Cup Final pits Lightning vs. high-scoring Avalanche

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

DENVER (AP) — The Stanley Cup Final is a showdown between the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the high-scoring Colorado Avalanche. Colorado is averaging a playoff high 4.61 goals a game. Tampa Bay’s 2.41 goals against is the lowest of any team that made it past the first round. The Lightning know from prior postseason runs how to adjust their style of play for their opponent. This series is another test of containing a team that can fly up and down the ice and fill the net.