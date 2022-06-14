Tchouaméni says he picked Madrid despite talk with Mbappé

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Aurélien Tchouaméni says nothing steered him away from fulfilling his dream of playing for Real Madrid. Not even a chat with Kylian Mbappé. The young midfielder has made his move to Madrid official and says he had no doubts about where he wanted to play despite having offers from other clubs and discussing a possible transfer to Paris Saint-Germain with Mbappé. Mbappé recently decided to stay with the French club after showing interest in playing for Madrid. The 22-year-old Tchouaméni signed a six-year contract with Madrid. He joined from Monaco.