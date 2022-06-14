Thumbs-up from Mickelson doesn’t bring normalcy to US Open

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Phil Mickelson is giving a thumbs-up at the U.S. Open, just like always. But it only seems like a normal U.S. Open at The Country Club outside of Boston. The upstart Saudi-funded league is getting as much attention as the narrow fairways and firm greens. Chatter about the PGA Tour’s rival league is everywhere. Brooks Koepka is blaming the media for creating a black cloud over the U.S. Open. Rory McIlroy has become the strongest voice of support for the PGA Tour. He also says he has plenty of respect for Mickelson as a golfer. He just doesn’t agree with Mickelson siding with LIV Golf.