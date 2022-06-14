Tucker goes deep as Astros rally in 8th to beat Rangers 4-3

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kyle Tucker extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning, and the AL West-leading Houston Astros rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Rangers. Texas reliever John King retired only one of the five batters he faced. That was an RBI groundout by Yordan Álvarez on the pitch before Tucker hit his 12th homer of the season, a two-run shot that capped the four-run outburst. Bryan Abreu got the win, pitching a scoreless inning in relief. Ryan Pressly worked the ninth for his 12th save. The Rangers went ahead 3-0 in the fourth on a two-run homer by Nathaniel Lowe.