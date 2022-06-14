Tunisia beats Japan 3-0 in friendly between World Cup teams

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — Three World Cup-bound teams won friendly matches in Asia with Tunisia beating Japan 3-0, Ghana defeating Chile 3-1 on penalties following a 0-0 draw, and South Korea topping Egypt 4-1. Tunisia went ahead on a penalty by Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane in the 55th minute. Ferjani Sassi scored in the 76th and Issam Jebali added the other three minutes into stoppage time in Osaka. The victory allowed Tunisia to claim the Kirin Challenge Cup. Japan has also qualified for this year’s World Cup in Qatar.