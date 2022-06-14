Voit homers, drives in 5 as Padres rally past Cubs 12-5

By MARK GONZALES

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Luke Voit hit a two-run homer and a three-run double as the San Diego Padres rallied from a five-run deficit to hand the Chicago Cubs their eighth straight loss, 12-5. The Padres trailed 5-0 when Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks was pulled after allowing a double to Jake Cronenworth to start the sixth inning. Voit homered off reliever Chris Martin to spark a four-run sixth, and his double off Mychal Givens gave the Padres the lead for good at 7-5 and highlighted a six-run seventh. The Padres have won six of eight. Willson Contreras homered twice, drove in three runs and scored three times on a 3-for-4 night for the Cubs.