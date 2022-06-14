Washington snaps Phoenix’s 3-game win streak

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rookie Shakira Austin had 16 points and 10 rebounds for her second double-double, Ariel Atkins added 13 points and the Washington Mystics beat the Phoenix Mercury 83-65. Washington was coming off a 99-90 loss in overtime against Phoenix on Sunday. This time the Mystics sealed it by ending the game on a 9-0 run as the Mercury went scoreless over the final 4:15. Alysha Clark added 11 points and Elizabeth Williams scored 10 for Washington. Elena Delle Donne, who missed the past two games due to back issues, scored all seven of her points in the first half. Diamond DeShields had 21 points and eight rebounds and Tina Charles added 19 points for Phoenix.