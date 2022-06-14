Webb 7 shutout IP, Giants beat Royals 4-2 for 5th win in row

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb pitched five-hit ball over seven scoreless innings to win for the first time in a month, and the San Francisco Giants stretched their winning streak to five with a 4-2 win over the Kansas City Royals. Webb (struck out a season-high nine and walked three. He had been 0-1 in five starts since a May 13 win at St. Louis. Camilo Doval pitched the ninth for his ninth save. Kansas City has lost 12 of 16. At 20-41, the Royals have the worst record in the major leagues.