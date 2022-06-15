3-man crew for Astros-Rangers with ump in health protocols

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A three-man umpiring crew worked the series finale between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers after umpire David Rackley was ruled out due to health and safety protocols. Major League Baseball says the remaining crew members followed appropriate steps consistent with protocols before working Wednesday’s game. Rackley had been scheduled to work behind home plate for the series finale. Ryan Blakeney had been set to work first base but was behind the plate instead. Marvin Hudson and Junior Valentine, the other two umpires on the crew, worked the bases.