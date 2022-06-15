Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the league is projecting record revenue this season. Bettman at his annual state of the league address before the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. The league generated $4.6 billion in the last normal full season in 2018-19. Bettman cited a significant uptick in scoring leading to high ratings and more interest in the game. The increase also stems from new U.S. media rights deals with ESPN and Turner Sports that went into effect this season.