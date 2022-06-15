Charles has season-high 29 points, Mercury beat Fever 93-80

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tina Charles scored a season-high 29 points on 11-of-21 shooting, Diana Taurasi hit four 3-pointers and finished with 17 points and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Indiana Fever 93-80. Diamond DeShields finished with 16 points and Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 13 for Phoenix (6-9). The Mercury have won four of their last five games following a seven-game losing streak. Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 20 points on 10-of-20 shooting.