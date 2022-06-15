Cilic beats Bublik at Queen’s Club, Paul upsets Shapovalov

LONDON (AP) — Former Wimbledon runner-up Marin Cilic kept his focus to beat Alexander Bublik 7-6 (6), 7-5 and advance to the quarterfinals of the Queen’s Club. Tommy Paul upset the sixth-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in a first-round match at the grass-court tournament, and Botic van de Zandschulp reached the quarterfinals by beating Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (5), 6-3. The seventh-seeded Cilic, a two-time Queen’s champion making his 15th appearance at the tournament, saved three set points after trailing 5-0 in the first-set tiebreaker. Cilic will next face qualifier Emil Ruusuvuori who beat Britan’s Jack Draper 6-2, 7-6 (2). Alejandro Davidovich Fokina beat Alex de Minaur 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 to reach the quarterfinals.