Disrupters v Dreamers as 2 worlds of golf collide at US Open

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Ben Silverman and Davis Shore are among the young, the journeymen, the amateurs and the dreamers who made it through qualifying to earn spots in the U.S. Open this week. Starting Thursday, they will play alongside the millionaire disrupters, players such as Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, whose move to the rival LIV Tour poses an existential threat to golf. This rare meeting of haves and have-nots is one of the most celebrated parts of the U.S. Open — a tournament that, technically, any pro or amateur with a low enough handicap can win. Silverman and Shore aren’t necessarily against what Mickelson and Company are doing, but they are different in that their future depends on golf remaining a stable way to make a living via some tour.