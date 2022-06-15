Dodgers’ Anderson no-hitting Angels through 7 innings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyler Anderson of the Los Angeles Dodgers is pitching a no-hitter through seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels. Anderson has thrown 99 pitches, 63 for strikes. The Dodgers lead 4-0. Anderson has struck out six and walked one. The 32-year-old left-hander has had one season with a winning record, going 4-3 in 2020 with San Francisco. Now, he is having the best season of his seven-year career with a 7-0 record. The Angels have had four baserunners in the game.