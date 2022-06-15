Former longtime assistant Thompson new Baylor baseball coach

WACO, Texas (AP) — Former longtime Baylor assistant Mitch Thompson has been named as the Bears’ head baseball coach. Thompson spent the past nine seasons at McLennan Community College, which also is located in Waco. MCC won the 2021 junior college national title. Thompson was a Baylor assistant from 1995 to 2012. He replaces Steve Rodriguez, who resigned days after Baylor was eliminated from the Big 12 Conference Tournament and finished with a losing record. Rodriguez was at Baylor for seven seasons.