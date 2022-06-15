Gallen settles down after wild start, D-backs top Reds 7-4

By JACK SOMMERS

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen pitched seven effective innings despite an early bout of wildness, and the Arizona Diamondbacks used a four-run eighth inning to top the Cincinnati Reds 7-4. Geraldo Perdomo hit a two-run homer for the Diamondbacks, who avoided a sweep after the Reds took the first two games of the series. Arizona went ahead to stay on David Peralta’s one-out RBI single against Art Warren. Pavin Smith drove in Ketel Marte with a fielder’s choice, and Perdomo’s RBI single lifted the Diamondbacks to a 6-3 lead. Smith scored on a balk by Reiver Sanmartin.