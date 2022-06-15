George Washington University to drop ‘Colonials’ moniker

WASHINGTON (AP) — George Washington University says it is dropping its “Colonials” moniker because “it can no longer serve its purpose as a name that unifies.” The school announced Wednesday that it will keep using “Colonials” until a new name is introduced. That is expected by the 2023-24 academic year. The school has used “Colonials” since 1926. A special committee looked into the moniker’s history and delivered a report to the school president in March 2021.