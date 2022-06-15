German federation taking no action against anti-Qatar banner

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — The German soccer federation will not take any action against people who displayed a banner calling for a boycott of the World Cup in Qatar during the team’s Nations League match against Italy. The federation referred to a police statement that says the demonstrators’ action is deemed to be covered by freedom of expression and “not criminally relevant.” A group of demonstrators held a huge banner shortly after the start of Tuesday’s match saying “FIFA and Co. without a conscience! Boycott Qatar.” Protests against the World Cup in Qatar are common at German soccer games.