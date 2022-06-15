Golf, rocks: Old-school US Open on tap at The Country Club

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The 2022 U.S. Open most certainly has not been supersized. Some might say its length — a modest 7,254 yards — is more reasonable. Nobody will argue that some holes on the classic layout at The Country Club are downright short. The USGA brought its top-line event back to an old-school course built on a small piece of property. It’s the sort of layout that is becoming more obsolete in big-time golf. It has a drivable par-4, a very reachable par 5, and will also feature a par-3 that could play less than 100 yards. After a week of handwringing about the future of the sport and the defections to the breakaway LIV Tour, the actual golf starts Thursday on a course that will remind some of the old days.