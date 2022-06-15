Guerrero homers, hits winning single in 10th, Jays top O’s

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 16th homer, then singled home the winning run in the 10th inning that lifted the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 7-6. Orioles rookie Adley Rutschman hit his first career home run and got his first two RBIs. Ryan Mountcastle homered twice, but Baltimore lost for the eighth time in nine meetings against Toronto. Leading off the 10th against Félix Bautista, Guerrero lined a single to left that scored automatic runner Bo Bichette from second base. Guerrero went 3 for 4 and scored three times as Toronto won for the 15th time in 20 games. Matt Chapman and Teoscar Hernández each hit two-run homers for the Blue Jays.