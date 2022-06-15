Jets’ Becton out to make critics, doubters ‘eat their words’

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mekhi Becton’s bright blue T-shirt said it all. Words such as “lazy,” “out of shape” and “bum” formed a circle of criticisms around “BIG BUST” in the middle. The New York Jets offensive tackle knows he’s being written off by many but insists he’s going to make all of his critics “eat their words.” The No. 11 overall pick out of Louisville in 2020 had a promising rookie season as a punishing blocker whose size and speed made him a potential jumbo-sized superstar. But a knee injury wiped out his season last year in Week 1. He’s now out to win his job back at left tackle.