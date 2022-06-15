LEADING OFF: Braves go for 14th straight, Flaherty returns

Dansby Swanson and the Braves go for their 14th straight victory Wednesday night when they wrap up a series at Washington. The longest winning streak in the majors this season is Atlanta’s best stretch since the team won 14 consecutive games from July 26 to Aug. 9, 2013. Atlanta hit back-to-back homers Tuesday night for the third straight game, this time doing it twice. Swanson has homered in five straight games at Nationals Park, dating to August of last season. That’s the longest home run streak by any player in the ballpark’s 15-year history. Atlanta has won a franchise-record 10 consecutive games at Nationals Park. Elsewhere, the Cardinals get Jack Flaherty back from a shoulder injury. The right-hander is set to make his season debut against Pittsburgh.