LEADING OFF: Unbeaten Musgrove starts for Padres at Wrigley

By The Associated Press

Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove takes a 47-47 career record over seven seasons into this start at Wrigley Field. But he’s been one of the best pitchers in the majors this year, going 7-0 with a 1.50 ERA in 11 starts. The 29-year-old Musgrove has allowed just one earned run in 27 innings over his last four starts. Rookie Matt Swarmer starts for the Cubs on Thursday. In his last outing, he was hammered for six home runs in five innings at Yankee Stadium.