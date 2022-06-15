Maryland adds F Patrick Emilien as graduate transfer

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland has added forward Patrick Emilien as a graduate transfer from St. Francis in New York. Emilien averaged 12.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in 27 starts for the Terriers last season. Prior to that, the Toronto native played three seasons at Western Michigan. New Maryland coach Kevin Willard says he’s excited to welcome Emilien, calling him “an experienced athletic forward” who can “stretch the floor.”