Mets, minor leaguers plan meeting to discuss pay, conditions

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Leaders from the New York Mets recently held what’s believed to be an unprecedented meeting with the nonprofit group Advocates for Minor Leaguers to discuss pay and working conditions in the minors, and another meeting is planned soon that will include players from the team’s farm system. The meeting was brokered in part by New York State Sen. Jessica Ramos, who wrote a letter in January to Mets owner Steven Cohen imploring him to address several issues regarding the employment of minor league players. Ramos noted salaries that routinely fall below $15,000 per year along with “inadequate housing, nutrition, travel arrangements, and more.” Ramos also attended the April meeting.