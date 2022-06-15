Plum, Wilson combine for 52 points, Las Vegas beats Dallas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 27 points, A’ja Wilson added 25 points and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Dallas Wings 92-84. Las Vegas opened the third quarter by scoring 24 of the opening 33 points to build a 59-53 lead. Plum gave the Aces their first lead of the game at 51-49 on a 3-pointer. Chelsea Gray had 16 points and eight assists for Las Vegas (12-2), which also beat Dallas 84-78 on June 5 behind a career-high 32 points from Plum. Dearica Hamby had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and the Aces starters accounted for all 92 points. Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas with 28 points.