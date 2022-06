NEW YORK (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen has been placed on the 15-day injured list because of a strained left hamstring. Rasmussen last pitched Friday at Minnesota. The 26-year-old right-hander is 5-3 with a 3.41 ERA in 12 starts. He threw a bullpen session on Tuesday and still felt an issue. Right-hander Ralph Garza Jr. was recalled from the taxi squad.