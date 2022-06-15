Rockies setup man Tyler Kinley likely to miss rest of season

By MIKE CRANSTON

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies setup man Tyler Kinley will likely miss the rest of the season with a flexor tear in his right elbow. Manager Bud Black says an MRI revealed the tear and a sprain in Kinley’s pitching elbow. He’s scheduled to undergo a procedure soon and Black did not rule out the need for Tommy John surgery. The 31-year-old Kinley was off to the best start of his career, sporting a 0.75 ERA over 25 appearances. He allowed just two earned runs and 21 hits in 24 innings, while striking out 27 and walking six.