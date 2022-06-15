Warriors lean on history with a chance to close out Celtics

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Stephen Curry and the Warriors have been within a game of clinching a championship in three of Golden State’s previous five trips to the NBA Finals during his 13-year NBA career. Curry says he’ll lean on that experience when he takes the court at Boston’s TD Garden on Thursday night. The Warriors have a 3-2 lead on the Celtics. The stakes will be equally high for the Celtics, who will try to force a Game 7. Celtics star Jayson Tatum said they’re optimistic, given how they’ve had Game 7 wins in the two prior playoff series.